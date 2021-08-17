You are currently accessing Investment Week via your
Enterprise account.
If you already have an account please use the link below to
sign in.
If you have any problems with your access or would like to request an individual access account please
contact our customer service team.
Phone: +44 (0) 1858 438800
Email: [email protected]
Search Investment Week
Sponsored by
You are currently accessing Investment Week via your Enterprise account.
If you already have an account please use the link below to sign in.
If you have any problems with your access or would like to request an individual access account please contact our customer service team.
One fixed income fund
Two JP Morgan trusts newly rated
Performance and potential unpicked
Markets have welcomed election of Yoshihide Suga
Includes Peter Hargreaves-backed Blue Whale Growth
Best performing EM fund in the spotlight
Fund outeperforms two years on from launch
Latest update from Elite Radar ratings
Encouraging performance
New ratings system for younger funds