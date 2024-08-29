Two Baillie Gifford funds lose FundCalibre 'Elite Rating'

FundCalibre has removed its ‘Elite Rating' from ten funds in its summer reset, including Baillie Gifford’s Global Discovery and Strategic Bond strategies.
In its most recent reshuffle, the fund ratings said the two Baillie Gifford funds lost the top rating after displaying a "deteriorating" AlphaQuest score, which meant the strategies no longer passed the firm's minimum threshold on this metric. The AlphaQuest score is the primary screening process every portfolio must pass in order to be considered for any FundCalibre rating, and it involves measuring risk-adjusted performance, with the figures considered after charges. According to data from FE fundinfo, the Baillie Gifford Global Discovery fund has delivered a -56.8% total return ove...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes