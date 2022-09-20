Tellworth UK Smaller Companies among seven funds to earn Elite Rating

Following the fund ratings agency's summer investment committee, three new funds gained an Elite Rating, while four that were previously on the Elite Radar were promoted after reaching three-year track records.

The £200m CT Global Focus fund was one of the new additions to the Elite Rated list, with FundCalibre research director Juliet Schooling Latter describing it as a "genuine global fund".

She said: "CT Global Focus is a concentrated, high conviction portfolio of best ideas. Its manager David Dudding has always had a very clear philosophy and process which he has executed very successfully throughout his career.

"He invests in high quality, high return on capital businesses which can compound over the long term. This is a genuine global fund which will also venture into emerging markets."

Cohen & Steers European Real Estate Securities made the list thanks to its "tried and tested process". According to Schooling Latter, the asset manager is the industry leader in real estate securities.

She added: "This fund has a tried and tested process allowing the well-resourced team to sift through the market and try to deliver consistent, above market returns led mostly by stock selection, as well as some sector and regional allocations.

"The result is a risk aware portfolio, which can offer investors exposure to this diversifying asset class, knowing it is backed with a repeatable, sound process."

Meanwhile, the group's Diversified Real Assets fund also received the Elite Rating for its range of inflation protecting assets.

Schooling Latter said: "While this fund is a relative newcomer to the UK market, it has the backing of Cohen & Steers' depth and breadth of expertise. It should offer investors a return profile very different to other funds out there. We believe this makes it a compelling choice, especially in tough inflationary environments."

Three-year track records

Four funds also gained the Elite rating after previously being classified as Radar funds but now qualify for a full rating as they have achieved a three-year track record: T. Rowe Price US Smaller Companies Equity, TM Tellworth UK Smaller Companies, FSSA Global Emerging Markets and Man GLG High Yield Opportunities.

Schooling Latter said the manager of T. Rowe Price US Smaller Companies Equity looks for both growth and value opportunities in the small and mid-cap space, to build a diverse portfolio of the best ideas from the vast analyst resource at his disposal.

She added: "He will allow his winners to run as long as he still believes there is a return opportunity. As such, the portfolio is likely to have more of a mid-cap bias than its peers and it will also invest in areas such as biotech, which other generalist funds often avoid."

Tellworth UK Smaller Companies on the other hand, is a pure smaller companies play run by well-known duo Paul Marriage and John Warren.

"Paul and John have an outstanding long-term track record and this fund is very similar to portfolios they have run before," noted Schooling Latter. "They focus on smaller companies, avoiding micro-caps and mid cap stocks and meeting company management is integral to the investment process."

Another Radar-to-Rated fund is FSSA Global Emerging Markets Focus, which invests in 40-45 large and medium-sized companies in emerging markets.

According to Schooling Latter, manager Rasmus Nemmoe has an absolute return mindset and looks for quality companies that can demonstrate sustained and predictable growth over the long-term.

She added: "The fund has a strong environmental, social and governance ethos without labelling itself as such. While relatively young, it has already shown a lot of potential."

The fourth and final fund promoted to Elite Rated status was the £162m Man GLG High Yield Opportunities fund, which is an unconstrained global high yield bond vehicle.

Schooling Latter said manager Mike Scott and his team conduct rigorous analyses of every potential holding and their ability to meet debt obligations.

She added: "Mike is very experienced and has an excellent track record in navigating the extra risk in the sector whilst achieving above average returns."

Changes to the Elite Radar

Meanwhile, the £290m M&G Japan fund was added to FundCalibre's Elite Radar watchlist. Schooling Latter said manager Carl Vine is "passionate and extremely knowledgeable about the Japanese market, and really understands the businesses in which he invests".

"This is combined with a strong understanding of the Japanese culture, and a close eye on the risk/reward with each investment," she added. "The fund has a slight value bias and has outperformed so far under Carl's tenure."

However, the £40m T. Rowe Price Asian Opportunities Equity fund dropped from Elite Rated to Elite Radar following a change in management.

Schooling Latter said: "The fund was previously managed by Eric Moffett but has now been taken over by Jihong Min. Jihong has a very similar philosophy of buying high quality companies run by high quality people and holding them for the long term.

"He has the backing of a strong analyst team on the ground, which is very beneficial. We are confident that Jihong can deliver good performance in the future and the fund is one we are watching closely."