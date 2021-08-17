Equity funds dominate FundCalibre summer review with eight new ratings

GAM saw two of its funds receive Elite Rating, with GAM Star Disruptive Growth highlighted for manager Mark Hawtin's "strong background in the technology sector", while GAM UK Equity Income has passed its third anniversary, qualifying it for an upgrade from Elite Radar to Elite Rating status.

The fund is highlighted for targeting both a "yield higher than that given by the UK stock market" and "steady dividend growth".

Brown Advisory US Flexible Equity also moves from Radar to Rated status as its passes its third anniversary, with sole manager Maneesh Bajaj's focus on investing in US companies at "bargain prices" and tilt to medium- and large-sized businesses noted.

SVM UK Opportunities has gained Elite Rating, with Juliet Schooling Latter, research director at FundCalibre, praising the manager's flexibility in their investment strategy. "While the fund has a value tilt, it is not beholden to a fundamentalist value philosophy - the manager will invest in growth stocks where he sees opportunity," she explained.

FSSA All China also receives an Elite Rating, noted for its ability to invest in A-shares and the team's "incredible track record in Chinese equities", while Capital Group New Perspective's rating is owed to the global equity fund's "unique multiple manager approach".

"The team aims to identify companies in the early stages of their growth trajectory and will want to hold them as they become future winners," Schooling Latter said.

Artemis is the best represented group in the summer intake, with the Simon Edelsten and Alex Illingworth-managed Mid Wynd International Investment Trust achieving Elite Rating, and the Artemis Positive Future and Target Return Bond funds comprising the only new Radar ratings.

The £483m trust is described as a "core option for any investor looking for a conservatively managed offering".

Launched in April 2021, Artemis Positive Future targets a "highly concentrated portfolio" of companies which make a "material positive impact on the world through either environmental or social improvements".

The only fixed income fund to feature in the FundCalibre summer investment committee, Artemis Target Return Bond was launched in December 2019 and is described as a "steady eddie targeted absolute return fund, with a heavy emphasis on controlling risk".