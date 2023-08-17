Evenlode Global Equity among seven funds to gain Elite Ratings from FundCalibre

The funds awarded an Elite Rating are Fidelity European, FFSA Asia Focus, Invesco Global Emerging Markets, Liontrust European Dynamic, Orbis Global Balanced, Premier Miton Strategic Monthly Income Bond and TB Evenlode Global Equity.

Meanwhile, the Allianz UK Listed Opportunities, JPM Climate Change Solutions, R&M Global Sustainable Opportunities gained an Elite Radar badge for funds that are potential candidates for a full Elite Rating in the future.

Juliet Schooling Latter, research director at FundCalibre, said the £4.1bn Fidelity European fund,, managed by Sam Morse and Marcel Stotzel, is a core European equity fund with a "disciplined and cautious" long-term focus.

Six funds gain 'Elite' FundCalibre rating

The fund has outperformed the IA Europe excluding UK sector over a one-, three- and five-year period, according to data from FE fundinfo. In the last three years, the strategy is up 31.4%.

FFSA Asia Focus, the £874.8m strategy managed by First Sentier Investors, is a high conviction fund that invests in Asian firms demonstrating sustainable and predictable growth.

According to Schooling Latter, its managers Martin Lau and Richard Jones are "highly experienced", and the fund has historically delivered better returns than the index and its peers with less risk.

According to data from FE fundinfo, the fund has outperformed the IA Asia Pacific Excluding Japan sector over three and five years, but has fallen more than the sector in the last year.

The £275m Invesco Global Emerging Markets fund was highlighted as having a "tight focus" on valuation and contrarianism. Schooling Latter said the "high esteem" in which the firm holds this fund is backed up by its "outstanding" long-term track record.

Tellworth UK Smaller Companies among seven funds to earn Elite Rating

Over five years, the fund ranks fifth out of 123 funds, having outperformed the IA Global Emerging Markets sector by 22.5 percentage points and 21.6 percentage points in a three-year period.

Schooling Latter said the firm is "very impressed" by the "rigorous" process and collaborative approach that has helped contribute to the £906m Liontrust European Dynamic fund's "stellar" long-term performance.

The fund has significantly outperformed the IA Europe excluding UK sector over a one-, three- and five-year period. Over the last five years, it has returned 67.7%, while the sector is up 29.9%.

FundCalibre pointed to the "unique" fee structure of the £170m Orbis Global Balanced fund, which means investors pay when the fund outperforms but are refunded in periods of underperformance.

The fund ranks first in the IA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares sector in both a one and three-year period. Over five years, the strategy is up 34.8%, while the sector has gained 13.8%.

FundCalibre awards five 'Elite' ratings to funds

The £480.5m Premier Miton Strategic Monthly Income Bond fund, which launched in September 2020, stood out for its active nature and delivery of a "healthy" yield, with the added bonus of it being paid monthly.

According to data from FE fundinfo, the strategy has outperformed the IA Sterling Strategic Bond sector since launch. Over the last year, it is down 0.6%, while the sector has lost 3.2%.

Finally, the £253m TB Evenlode Global Equity has benefitted from having two "very impressive" fund managers and a "clear and proven" investment process used by the team across its strategies, Schooling Latter noted.

The strategy, managed by Chris Elliott and James Knoedler since launch in July 2020, has delivered a 38.9% return over three years, while the IA Global sector is up 22.4%.