earnings
How to invest in a market 'driven by expectation'
Part of the June equity market rally was driven by growing investor expectation of a July rate cut in the US, which we believe is overdone.
Navigating the 'significant valuation dislocation' in Japanese equities
Faced with ongoing uncertainty and volatility, global macroeconomic commentators are in two distinct camps: one that observes symptoms of recession and another that observes signs of a global recovery.
Why the US economic backdrop 'remains rosy'
After a torrid Q4 amid a global sell-off, we see plenty of reasons for sustained optimism for the rest of 2019.
What will December's sell-off mean for US markets in 2019?
Affected by housing market
What will a 'more hawkish, less market-friendly central banker' mean for European equities?
Europe appears to be in the twilight of the mid-cycle, with economic growth setting at a solid, sustainable pace.
Liontrust's Russ: Europe is finally leaving the eurozone crisis behind
Overseas investors returning
What is the 'worrying development' in US equities?
Selling stocks with good earnings upgrades
The opportunities in energy emerging from the late phase of the cycle
Support and attractive valuations could release the potential of commodity stocks
The Three Bears are returning home: End of 'Goldilocks' environment
For some time, the equity market has benefitted from what has been termed a 'Goldilocks' environment.
Cornelian's Millar: Peak Brexit uncertainty provides opportunities
Political issues remain
Why there are still opportunities in 'underinvested' emerging markets
Over the past two years, emerging markets (EMs) have enjoyed a strong return to outperformance, driven by the first synchronised global growth episode since before the global financial crisis.
F&C's Paul Niven: The main risk to equity markets this year
Stretched valuations
Rising volatility bodes well for Asian stocks
Value should emerge quickly
How wil the ECB's tapering mindset impact different sectors?
Since the end of 2007, European equities have underperformed US equities by 63% on a real total return basis (in local currency terms).
Industry Voice: A new dawn
For the first in a long time, 2017 saw a resurgence in global earnings growth. Fidelity Global Special Situations Fund Manager Jeremy Podger assesses whether this dynamic can continue to support markets and the potential implications for market leadership...
The 'increasingly rich' opportunities in European small caps post-MiFID II
Under-researched area
Tilney's Godding: What is stopping us from being positive on equities?
Could surprise investors
What is the best indicator of an impending recession?
Is there enough economic growth to prolong the current expansion?
BlackRock's Williams: Market conditions in Europe have 'turned a corner'
Political risk diminished
The Big Question: What are the biggest opportunities and risks for your strategy as we head into the second half of the year? (Part II)
More managers at Investment Week's June Funds to Watch conference share their views on what to expect from the rest of 2017 and beyond.
How to play market 'melt-ups' in the US
Pullback looking likely
Eastspring's Gupta: India has a 30-year runway of growth
'Pricing episodes give us value'
What did investors learn from Yellen's Boston speech?
Fed chair Janet Yellen's recent speech in Boston was an occasion to put into perspective a few important questions regarding the still high economic output gap, the formation of inflation expectations, the sensitivity of wages to labour conditions or...
Are the benefits of a weak pound coming to an end?
"Brexit means Brexit," Prime Minister Theresa May said. But what does that mean? For equity income investors, I think it means four things, writes Miton's Eric Moore.