earnings

Industry Voice: A new dawn
Industry Voice: A new dawn

For the first in a long time, 2017 saw a resurgence in global earnings growth. Fidelity Global Special Situations Fund Manager Jeremy Podger assesses whether this dynamic can continue to support markets and the potential implications for market leadership...

What did investors learn from Yellen's Boston speech?
What did investors learn from Yellen's Boston speech?

Fed chair Janet Yellen's recent speech in Boston was an occasion to put into perspective a few important questions regarding the still high economic output gap, the formation of inflation expectations, the sensitivity of wages to labour conditions or...

  • US