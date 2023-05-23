Bank of America ups year-end target for S&P 500

'The era of easy money is behind us, but that might be a good thing.'

However, it has warned investors to ignore the snapshot multiple implied by the updated target - namely a 21x multiple on 2023 earnings-per-share of $200E. This is because the figure is "elevated", it said.

BofA explained that trough multiples have usually been higher - noting the 23x during Covid and 28x at the Global Financial Crisis - and are not "particularly predictive". It said it would be preferable to use a multiple on normalised earnings, as it is strongly predictive but only on a long-term horizon.

The bank‘s forecasts are based on five different factors: fair value; sentiment/positioning; Fed liquidity; valuation on normalised earnings; and momentum.

Based on the calculations, while also factoring in the "seismic shifts" currently at play, including peak globalisation, interest rates and inflation volatility, BofA said valuation on normalised EPS has been "strongly predictive" of ten-year returns for almost all post-World War II markets - with the exclusion of the dotcom Bubble.

This means the bank's signal yields 5% price returns per annum over the next ten years, an improvement from the flat returns the bank had forecast at the beginning of 2022.

Over the short-term, BofA's sell side indicator - a contrarian sentiment indicator tracking US sell side strategists' average recommended allocation to stocks - is currently just 1.3 percentage points shy of triggering a ‘buy' signal. The bank believed this implies price returns of 16% over the next 12 months.

Considering the current backdrop, the bank said it is neutral on the cap-weighted S&P 500 due it its exposure to long-duration growth stocks, but it is bullish on the equal-weighted S&P 500 and expects it to outperform the cap-weighted index.

"The era of easy money is behind us, but that might be a good thing," BofA said in a note. "Over the past few decades, we have enjoyed financially engineered growth: cheap financing, buybacks and cost cutting. Today, corporate America has shifted focus to structural benefits - efficiency/automation/AI - and have bought themselves time to adapt via long-dated fixed rate debt.

"Old economy cyclicals, capital-starved since 2008, have become disciplined and self-sufficient, evidenced by lower betas and more stable earnings.

"As equities grow less extended, bonds look riskier, and we see more risks in bonds, public debt and the so-called risk-free rate."