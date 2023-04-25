Corporate defaults to rise as access to capital deteriorates following banking turmoil

The firm is looking for certain signposts to turn positive: core inflation to be "meaningfully" below 4-5%, broad money to start to bottom and pick up, and China and EM easing, providing a tailwind for global growth.

The monitor, which tracks key indicators impacting credit portfolios using a traffic light system, found that all three traffic lights monitored - ‘cashflow and earnings', ‘debt loads and servicing' and ‘access to capital markets' - have remained "flashing red" in Q1.

The credit cycle has and will continue to move lower over the coming months, with further volatility in credit spreads, the firm said. In this scenario, security selection will "remain critical" as defaults start to rise, it added.

JPMAM's Ward: Banking turmoil will lead to further tightening of lending standards

"Recent market volatility was concentrated on interest rates rather than the wider credit market itself," said Jim Cielinski, global head of fixed income at Janus Henderson Investors. "While certain sectors, such as banking, came under pressure, the change in rate rise expectations buffeted markets.

"The ramifications of tightening monetary policy were inevitably going to cause parts of the financial system to bend or break and the first casualty was the weakest parts of the banking system. We are at an inflection point where we could see a turn in the credit cycle."

The recent banking crisis has exacerbated the trend towards tighter credit, which could depress US GDP by 30 to 40 basis points. This could damage rate sensitive parts of the economy, such as real estate, banking and certain parts of the durable goods sector, the firm said.

Recession looms over markets in 2023

Although corporate credit defaults have bottomed for the past two to three years, they are set to rise. The extent of the damage will be dependent on whether the central banks navigate a hard or soft landing in their battle against inflation, with the latter the most likely outcome, Janus Henderson added.

In this environment, companies exposed to refinancing risks and higher rates will struggle, but much of the corporate market is "well insulated" from any economic outcome, aside from a deep ‘hard landing', the credit team said.

A ‘hard landing' recession would be the most painful for earnings, but even a medium recession would be enough to dent many companies' balance sheets.

"Spreads are currently pricing in a ‘soft or shallow landing'. This is still possible but, until there is confirming evidence that the credit cycle has turned, JHI's credit team remain cautious on credit spreads," the firm indeed.

BofA: Credit crunch fears drive investors into highest bond allocation since GFC

The firm is looking for certain signposts to turn positive: core inflation to be "meaningfully" below 4-5%, broad money to start to bottom and pick up, and China and EM easing, providing a tailwind for global growth.

Towards the end of a credit cycle, picking the winners and losers is "even more critical", Cielinski said. Through careful security selection, investors can capitalise on the "extreme amounts" of dispersion in markets, he added, which Janus Henderson expects across rating quality, sectors and geographies.

"The weakest players often feel severe pain as they fall by the wayside and default. But the result is that you emerge on the other side with easier monetary conditions, coupled with stronger companies who are behaving cautiously and looking to deleverage their balance sheet," he said.