Tech stocks topple despite strong Nvidia earnings

Share prices across some of the largest technology companies in the world have slumped overnight despite stronger than anticipated earnings from the world’s most valuable company.
AI chip-making giant Nvidia's revenue more than doubled to just over $30bn in the second quarter, a notable 122% increase from the previous year and ahead of analysts' forecasts of $28.7bn. The earnings report, released on Wednesday (29 August), had been perceived by investors as a potential market-moving event. Charles Stanley's chief investment commentator Garry White, said Nvidia's results have become "one of the most widely anticipated set of quarterly figures in this earnings season". Nvidia surges past Apple with $3trn valuation However, the company's post-market update f...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes