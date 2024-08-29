Tech stocks topple despite strong Nvidia earnings

AI chip-making giant Nvidia's revenue more than doubled to just over $30bn in the second quarter, a notable 122% increase from the previous year and ahead of analysts' forecasts of $28.7bn. The earnings report, released on Wednesday (29 August), had been perceived by investors as a potential market-moving event. Charles Stanley's chief investment commentator Garry White, said Nvidia's results have become "one of the most widely anticipated set of quarterly figures in this earnings season". Nvidia surges past Apple with $3trn valuation However, the company's post-market update f...