Meta and Microsoft report booming revenues as AI drives earnings

Share prices surge

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Magnificent Seven constituents Microsoft and Meta have both reported significant revenue increases over the recent quarter, sending their respective share prices skyrocketing.

Both tech giants highlighted the growth of their AI businesses as reasons for this surge in earnings.  Meta saw its revenue jump 16% from the same period last year, posting $43.31bn, a rise from $36.45bn, beating Wall Street expectations.  Magnificent Seven valuations require more structural changes to be budged from their perch Meanwhile, the company's net income surged 35% to $16.64bn for the quarter while its earnings per share (EPS) grew by well over a third (37%), from $4.71 to $6.43.  In particular, Meta's advertising pulled in additional cash, with the average price per a...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Schroders, PIMCO and Royal London funds part of 24 latest RSMR ratings

Franklin Templeton and Lexington Partners unveil $875m private equity secondaries fund

More on Companies

Equity redemptions drag down Aberdeen AUMA but still 'signs of hope'
Companies

Equity redemptions drag down Aberdeen AUMA but still 'signs of hope'

Q1 2025 AUMA and flows trading update

Jen Frost
Jen Frost
clock 30 April 2025 • 3 min read
Ocado's share price jumps over 2% amid launch of bond buyback scheme
Companies

Ocado's share price jumps over 2% amid launch of bond buyback scheme

Shares down 5.1% since beginning of 2025

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 29 April 2025 • 1 min read
BP share price tumbles as firm restrategises
Companies

BP share price tumbles as firm restrategises

Debt increases for energy firm

Patrick Brusnahan
clock 29 April 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot