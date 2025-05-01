Meta and Microsoft report booming revenues as AI drives earnings

Magnificent Seven constituents Microsoft and Meta have both reported significant revenue increases over the recent quarter, sending their respective share prices skyrocketing.
Both tech giants highlighted the growth of their AI businesses as reasons for this surge in earnings. Meta saw its revenue jump 16% from the same period last year, posting $43.31bn, a rise from $36.45bn, beating Wall Street expectations. Magnificent Seven valuations require more structural changes to be budged from their perch Meanwhile, the company's net income surged 35% to $16.64bn for the quarter while its earnings per share (EPS) grew by well over a third (37%), from $4.71 to $6.43. In particular, Meta's advertising pulled in additional cash, with the average price per a...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes