Dublin
Impax reports £1.4bn inflows amid 'unprecedented' environmental awareness
AUM shoots up to £15.1bn
Kames Capital bond fund fee cut a 'sign of things to come'
UK and Dublin-domiciled funds lowered by up to 30bps
Hammond takes on non-exec role a week after quitting as MP
Former Chancellor joining board of Irish packaging firm
'Just wrong': Woodford demise sparks difficult questions for regulators
Experts warn of lengthy delays in investors recouping losses
Sanlam launches OEIC version of US Dividend fund
40-60 stocks held across the market cap spectrum
UK-domiciled funds suffer £5bn outflows in March as Brexit fears weigh on sentiment
Data from Morningstar Direct
UK investors move £62bn into Luxembourg and Dublin funds on Brexit fears
Latest report from Calastone
SJP extends DFM proposition to Ireland with acquisition
Bought Dublin-based Harvest Financial Services
Asset managers shift resources to EU27 ahead of Brexit as £800bn leaves City
Latest data from EY reveals City exodus
Legg Mason opens Dublin office amid Brexit uncertainty
Headed up by Penny Kyle
Vanguard to open office in Ireland next year
Office will open in Q1 2019
Legg Mason launches 'best ideas' global bond fund
Targets 'the three Cs'
LGIM gets go ahead for European base in Dublin
Authorisation from the Irish regulator
Aberdeen Standard Investments selects Dublin for new EU hub
Subject to regulatory approval
Ireland makes Brexit 'back-up' plan
Contingency plans
SSGA to close seven SPDR ETFs
Net asset value falls beyond recovery
Revealed: Finalists for Investment Week Fund Services Awards 2017
Awards ceremony on 3 October
LGIM chooses Dublin as European centre following Brexit vote
Unclear on job moves
JP Morgan buys Dublin building for 1,000 staff
Moving positions from London ahead of Brexit
FundRock opens Dublin office amid Brexit-related market uncertainty
Office to be headed up by Ross Thomson
Morningstar places Pioneer's European bond range under review after senior staff suspensions
Pioneer in exclusive sales talks with Amundi
Fidelity to shift 100 roles to Dublin but says move not driven by Brexit vote
Part of longer-term strategy
Update: Columbia Threadneedle plans to expand Luxembourg presence after Brexit vote
Existing operations to remain in UK
Former Threadneedle sales director joins Davy AM
Gordon to focus on Europe