Impax inflows more than double to £3.5bn during 'outstanding' year

Impax Asset Management has attracted inflows of £3.5bn during 12 months to 30 September, more than double the £1.4bn for the same period last year, as it reports a year of "outstanding success".

The strong inflows helped assets under management (AUM) rise 34% to £20.2bn by the end of September.

In addition, the group reports that October and November saw futher net inflows of £1.9bn, which, along with market movements, raised total AUM to £23.4bn by 30 November.

Chairman Keith Falconer said the group "has proven highly resilient throughout the Covid-19 crisis to deliver outstanding success", with 2020 drawing more attention that ever before to sustainable investing.

The period also saw revenue increase 19% to £87.5m, while adjusted profit before tax grew 29% to £23.3m.

The proposed final dividend per share is 6.8p, making the total dividend for the year 8.6p, a 56% increase on the previous year.

CEO Ian Simm said: "Impax's investment thesis is based on our belief that companies that are benefiting from the transition to a more sustainable economy should, on average, out-perform their peers in other markets. Over the past 12 months we have seen further evidence supporting this view.

"While global health care and related social issues have dominated the policy and media agendas in recent months, the impact of climate change has never been more keenly felt."

The firm's listed equity products enjoyed strong returns during the year, with the two largest strategies, Water and Leaders, posting increases of 9.6% and 14.8% respectively.

The Specialist strategy, which is the basis for the Impax Environmental Markets trust, returned 13.9%, while the Asia Pacific strategy was the best performer with a 19.3% return.

Simm said that business development had been particularly successful in the UK, with £877m of net new money coming from a Global Opportunities mandate managed on behalf of St James's Place, while the Irish UCITS range attracted a net £269m.

However, appetite for sustainable investing in continental Europe was also strong, with £1.1bn coming from the region, while US clients brought in another $778m (£580m).

Meanwhile, the firm revealed that its new Dublin office is expected to become operational this month, although Simm said only a small number of clients representing less than 2% of current AUM are expected to be transferred there as a result of Brexit.

Commenting on the outlook for sustainable investment, Simm said the pandemic has "amplified many of the issues associated with investing in the transition to a more sustainable economy, but recent events have also reinforced our investment case".

However, he noted that the "contours of the post pandemic landscape are not yet clear and the timing of the economic recovery remains uncertain", warning that "we are likely to see considerable volatility across financial markets" as a result.