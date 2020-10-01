£1trn in assets left the EU since referendum

More than 7,500 jobs and over £1trn in assets have left the country since the EU referendum, according EY.

EY's Brexit Tracker revealed that that more than 400 UK financial services had been relocated to Europe in the last quarter ahead of the Brexit transition period ending on 31 December.

The tracker, which monitors the public statements made by 222 of the largest financial services firms with significant operations in the UK, revealed that 88 firms have confirmed at least one location in Europe where they are moving or considering moving to or adding staff since the referendum.

Dublin remains the most popular destination for staff relocations and new European hubs or offices, with 34 Financial Services Firms saying they are considering or have confirmed a move to the city.

Frankfurt has attracted 23 companies in total, while 20 firms are considering or have confirmed moving to Paris.

Fund managers which have already confirmed their intention move staff, operations or assets to the EU include Columbia Threadneedle and M&G, which have selected Luxembourg. Meanwhile, Nomura and Aberdeen Standard Investments have chosen Paris and Dublin, respectively.

Omar Ali, UK financial services managing partner at EY, said that with the end of the transition period fast approaching, firms were acting on the final phases of their Brexit planning.

"With the prospect of a deal between the UK and EU still hanging in the balance, many firms still remain in a ‘wait and see' mode," he said.

"The pre-trade agreement, set to be finalised at the end of October, means we could yet see a flurry of further staff and operational announcements in the weeks that follow."

Since the EU Referendum, 24 financial services firms have announced that they will transfer assets out of the UK to the EU worth over £1.2 trillion, EY said.

Financial services firms are making their final preparations to relocate staff and operations before the Brexit transition period ends in three months.

The EU has said that it will only offer selective access to City of London financial services if they meet its "equivalence" system, whereby financial firms agree to meet EU rules to maintain access to the market.

"The time has now passed for firms to rely on short term equivalence assessments that would align to EU rules, and the sector's attention is increasingly focused on the longer-term outlook," Ali said.

"Firms are looking at new standards that will support the UK industry beyond the initial post-Brexit phase, ensuring it remains a leading global financial centre."