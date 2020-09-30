Mediolanum hires Starbuck in equity expansion drive

Mediolanum International Funds has appointed Jonty Starbuck as a senior equity portfolio manager, to focus on running the company’s quality factor strategies.

The appointment is part of a wider effort to increase the proportion of its €43bn in assets that is run in-house, from 10% to 30%, the company said.

Starbuck was previously manager of Davy Asset Management's €6.9m Global Brands Equity fund, based in Dublin.

At Mediolanum, Starbuck will also work with head of equities Terry Ewing to develop the asset manager's house view on equities and provide input to its investment committee on strategic and tactical allocation decisions.

Ewing said the appointment was part of Mediolanum's plan to "build a world class equity business". The quality strategy would "complement other internally managed equity strategies", he added.

Mediolanum's fund range includes a number of multi-manager and dual-branded funds run by external companies such as Carmignac and Fidelity, but in today's announcement the firm said it planned to bring more assets in-house by diversifying and growing its internal capabilities.

"We have a team-based approach to equity investments at Mediolanum and our burgeoning equity business is composed of highly experienced portfolio managers," Ewing said.

"We pivot on individual portfolio management accountability, while leveraging on the equity team's complimentary expertise and competencies, all the time applying a rigorous and disciplined investment process."

Starbuck spent five years at Davy, and prior to that worked at T Rowe Price for 10 years covering consumer companies. He has also worked at Morgan Stanley on technology stocks.