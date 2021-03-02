EY Brexit tracker finds FS firms continue to migrate staff and assets to other European cities

EY said firms in the financial services sector are still feeling the negative financial impact of Brexit

Among UK financial services firms, 43% have moved or intend to move some operations and staff to other European destinations, while the migration of assets out of the UK to Europe has reached £1.3trn, according to the EY Financial Services Brexit Tracker.

The latest data from the tracker, which monitors 222 financial services firms, found this would take the total number of Brexit-related job moves to almost 7,600, up from 7,500 in October 2020, with Dublin and Luxembourg the most popular EU destinations for staff relocations, new European hubs or office relocations.

Dublin has been chosen by 36 companies, while Luxembourg has attracted 29 companies and Frankfurt has lured 23 firms in total.

EY said 24 of the largest firms, including ten banks, nine insurance providers, and five wealth and asset managers, have so far transferred or announced an intention to transfer assets out of the UK to Europe due to Brexit and that, of those which have publicly declared the value of the assets that could be transferred, it estimates the figure to be almost £1.3trn, up from £1.2trn in October last year.

Omar Ali, EMEIA financial services managing partner for client services at EY, said the ongoing movement of people and assets to Europe for compliance purposes would be "slower".

The tracker revealed that firms in the financial services sector are still feeling the negative financial impact of leaving the EU, with 26%, or 57 out of 222, having publicly stated that Brexit is impacting or will negatively impact their business, up from 49 firms in January 2020.

The UK Government agreed a Brexit deal with the EU on 24 December 2020.

Since then, EY said that ten firms comprising some of the largest retail and investment banks and wealth and asset managers operating in the UK have publicly urged the government and regulators to ensure that the UK sector remains competitive.

Ali added: "UK and EU firms are now awaiting the detail of the upcoming Memorandum of Understanding on Financial Services and will shortly face into a new round of Brexit discussions on the framework that will ultimately define the future relationship.

"The challenges remain significant, and, as recent headlines evidence, the push and pull of markets across Europe for business historically led from the UK continues."

The tracker reported that four global wealth and asset managers with combined AUM of more than $10trn have called for greater clarification over the UK's future regulatory regime, favouring greater alignment over divergence.

Ali warned of the risk of fragmented markets posed by ongoing uncertainty.

"Fragmentation of European financial services will serve to only benefit the US and Asia. But these challenges can be overcome if the right areas are prioritised - although passporting and equivalence debates command the headlines, there are arguably far more complex matters involving data, capital, skilled talent and frictional costs, that need to be settled," he said.