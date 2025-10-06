Japanese stocks surge to record highs as markets digest 'big political surprise'

Nikkei 225 closes 4.7% up

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Japanese stocks soared today (6 October) while the Yen weakened against the dollar following the unexpected election of Sanae Takaichi to leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic party (LDP).

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

BoE's Bailey: Private assets must be assessed 'with rigour'

Titan Square Mile strips ratings from two Baillie Gifford funds following Spencer Adair departure

