Nvidia shares fall despite 56% revenue growth

Revenue in line with expectations

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Tech giant Nvidia reported another strong quarter of results but unsolved questions about the company’s shipments to China and its failure to blow analysts’ expectations out of the water saw its share price topple.

Trustpilot