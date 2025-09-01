US futures unmoved after court deems Trump tariffs illegal

S&P stays flat

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Indices in the US have remained flat after a federal appeals court ruled that most of President Donald Trump’s tariffs are illegal.

Trustpilot