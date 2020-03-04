derivatives
'Expect increasing scrutiny' on Libor transition efforts - FSB
Efforts to shift from Libor too slow
Derivative transparency rules an 'increasing challenge' for asset managers
Mirroring MiFID II compliance struggle
Take profits or run the risk of a correction
Dilemmas facing the modern-day active manager
River & Mercantile AUM grows 2.7% in volatile Q4
Total assets reach £33.8bn
How Goldman Sachs made $200m profit in one day
115% rise in Vix index
R&M suffers outflows following Rodrigs' exit
CEO blames "equity weakness"
FCA fines Merrill Lynch £34.5m for failing to report transactions
Under the rules of EMIR
FCA delays decision on CFD rules
Following update from ESMA
ESMA: No more MiFID II delays
Six weeks to respond to derivatives proposals
Is Ruffer the mystery trader snapping up $120m of portfolio protection? - report
Wall Street traders baffled by mystery trader
R&M performance fee drop hits profits
Fee-earning AUM up 22%
Nomura to cut hundreds of London jobs
Cuts in Europe and US
JPM adds UK Equity Plus fund to active extensions range
Pan-European fund remains soft-closed
FCA review finds fund groups failing on leverage disclosure
Investors are not receiving adequate information on the extent to which funds are being levered up through the use of derivatives, a review by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has found.
Jupiter moves to widen Bezalel's derivative powers on Strategic Bond fund
Jupiter has written to unitholders in Ariel Bezalel's £1.6bn fund, asking them to vote on plans which would give the manager wider powers to use derivatives to take short positions.
Bond managers fear hedges being undermined as liquidity dries up
The recent sell off in the bond market and growing liquidity issues have forced bond investors to use similar hedging techniques, undermining their effectiveness and causing concerns about how much downside protection funds really have.
Regulator steps in over RBS mis-selling case
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has intervened in a test case in which the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) is accused of mis-selling interest rate swaps.
Terry Smith warned ISDA of rate manipulation in 2010 - reports
Tullett Prebon's chief executive Terry Smith wrote a letter to the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) back in 2010 to question the rate setting process, but was ignored, the Telegraph reports.
J.P.Morgan dealers went on 'trading spree' to cover Whale loss
J.P. Morgan executives tried to conceal data from US regulators that revealed just how large its ‘London Whale' trading losses were, according to the US Senate.
Schroders broadens investment scope on trio of bond funds
Schroders has widened the scope of three of its leading bond funds to allow the managers to use derivatives more widely within their portfolios.
Banks warn of borrowing cost hike as Osborne moves to protect savers
Bankers have told Chancellor George Osborne any move by the government to protect savers in the event of a bank collapse would force them to increase borrowing costs.
JP Morgan Chase sells $25bn in securities to make up for trading loss
JP Morgan Chase has sold an estimated $25bn of profitable securities in an effort to boost earnings and recoup some of the $2bn it suffered in trading losses earlier this month.
JPMorgan Chase shares drop 8% on $2bn trading loss
Shares in JPMorgan Chase slid even further today with a 8.5% drop in early trading on Wall Street, following a surprise $2bn derivatives trading loss.
JPMorgan Chase shares fall on shock $2bn trading loss
Shares in JPMorgan Chase fell almost 7% in after hours trading on Wall Street on Thursday after it revealed a surprise $2bn derivatives trading loss by a London trader.