Atlantic House launches Global Defined Returns fund

Tom May (pictured), founded Atlantic House in 2008.
Tom May (pictured), founded Atlantic House in 2008.

Atlantic House Investments has launched the Atlantic House Global Defined Returns fund to broaden its outcome-focused range, Investment Week can reveal.

The company said the fund aimed to generate an annualised net return of 8-9% per year over the medium to long term in "all but the bleakest market conditions".

Atlantic House promotes Nina MacEwen to head of distribution

The strategy is an evolution of Atlantic House's flagship £1.7bn Defined Returns fund and will be run by the same managers - Tom May, Jim May and Russ Bubley - but with a more global exposure, giving investors access to global indices and portfolios.

The return of the global strategy will be more ambitious than its previous iteration, which targeted a 7-8% annualised long-term return.

Atlantic House explained the fund integrates ESG considerations into its investment process, and combines a diverse portfolio of simple equity derivative investments linked to the performance of one or more developed market equity indices alongside high-quality investment grade bonds, mostly in the form of treasuries.

The fund managers' investment approach will be based on taking positions in derivative investments - also known as ‘defined return investments' - which are linked to the performance of one or more equity indices.

Atlantic House CIO Tom May to replace outgoing CEO

Atlantic House explained each investment must deliver its target return even if the linked indices fall up to 20% and remain at or below that level over the life of the investment, which is typically around six years.

It added individual investments will not suffer a loss even if the indices to which they are linked fall by up to 25% from their starting levels and remain so until maturity.

Tom May, chief executive and investment officer of Atlantic House Group and fund manager of the Global Defined Returns fund, said: "The new Atlantic House Global Defined Returns fund is a natural extension to our fund range. The existing Defined Returns fund is one of the largest of its kind, with assets of over £1.7bn and a primary equity exposure to the UK large cap market.

"The Global fund will benefit from having the same investment management team, processes, and approach, but applied to a more global opportunity set. With market volatility set to continue and interest rates increasing, new defined returns investments look particularly compelling."

