FCA unveils enhanced rules for market data and investment research

Under the new transparency rules, investors will be able to receive more information and reduce costs for firms looking to access data on bonds and derivatives markets. The regulator said it aims to improve the quality, speed and clarity of the data "at a fair price", which in turn will help markets work more efficiently. Information will be timelier and more transparent in terms of its content, with lower compliance costs for trading venues and investment firms, alongside higher quality post-trade data in support of the creation of a consolidated tape for bonds in the UK. FCA eyes...