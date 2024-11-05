FCA unveils enhanced rules for market data and investment research

Including bonds and derivatives

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority has unveiled a package of measures to bolster the derivatives, bond and asset management sectors and support their growth.

Under the new transparency rules, investors will be able to receive more information and reduce costs for firms looking to access data on bonds and derivatives markets. The regulator said it aims to improve the quality, speed and clarity of the data "at a fair price", which in turn will help markets work more efficiently. Information will be timelier and more transparent in terms of its content, with lower compliance costs for trading venues and investment firms, alongside higher quality post-trade data in support of the creation of a consolidated tape for bonds in the UK. FCA eyes...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Singular BlackRock fund fails to deliver value across active arsenal

FCA issues warning notice against Crispin Odey

More on Regulation

Jupiter changes Global Sustainable Equities fund name to comply with SDR
Regulation

Jupiter changes Global Sustainable Equities fund name to comply with SDR

Renamed Jupiter Global Leaders fund

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 05 November 2024 • 2 min read
FCA issues warning notice against Crispin Odey
Regulation

FCA issues warning notice against Crispin Odey

Over alleged code of conduct breaches

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 01 November 2024 • 2 min read
FCA and PSR appoint barrister to chair pair of regulatory decision-making committees
Regulation

FCA and PSR appoint barrister to chair pair of regulatory decision-making committees

To replace Tim Parkes

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 01 November 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot