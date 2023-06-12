UBS imposes restrictions on Credit Suisse staff to reduce transaction risk - reports

The prohibitions, written by UBS’ compliance department, have been drawn up to reduce the risk of the transaction.

According to a report by the FT, these prohibitions include a ban on taking on new clients from high-risk countries, such as Libya, Russia, Sudan and Venezuela, as well as Ukrainian politicians and state-owned enterprises.

These also include a ban on complex financial instruments, while launching new products without approval from UBS managers will also be banned.

Last month, UBS chair Colm Kelleher said the firm was worried about "cultural contamination" arising from taking on Credit Suisse staff, adding that it would have "an incredibly high bar for who we bring into UBS".

UBS executives are concerned about taking on a company that has traditionally been more open to accepting risky clients and offering them high-stakes products.

Credit Suisse's final few years as an independent company were tainted by a series of scandals and failures that tarnished its reputation, which one internal report seen by the FT said were a result of its "lackadaisical attitude towards risk".

The list of restrictions, dubbed by UBS executives as "red lines", cover 11 financial risks and 12 non-financial risks, including those concerning issues such as the distribution of research and use of offices.

Under rules covering financial risks, Credit Suisse bankers are banned from trading in a range of complex financial products, including Korean derivatives and options of certain quantitative indices.

Extending loans backed by assets such as yachts, ships and real estate of more than $60m is also banned without permission from UBS executives. Extending loans to borrowers outside the country and for foreign property without permission is also banned .

On Friday (9 June), UBS agreed a deal with the Swiss government to provide the bank with up to CHF9bn (£8bn) to protect it against losses accrued during its takeover of Credit Suisse.