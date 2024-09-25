European Commission launches antitrust raid on Nasdaq and Deutsche Börse

In a statement on Monday (23 September), the Commission said there are concerns that the inspected companies may have "violated EU antitrust rules that prohibit restrictive business practices". These rules are the Article 101 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union and Article 53 of the European Economic Area Agreements. European Commission approves ten-year UK sunset clause extension for VCTs and EIS A Nasdaq spokesperson said it was "committed to fully cooperate with the European Commission and support the relevant authorities with the investigation". Similarly...