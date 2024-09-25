European Commission launches antitrust raid on Nasdaq and Deutsche Börse

Inspection into derivatives

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Nasdaq and Deutsche Börse have been subject to unannounced inspections by the European Commission on the back of concerns from EU officials that the exchange groups could be involved malpractice related to financial derivative.

In a statement on Monday (23 September), the Commission said there are concerns that the inspected companies may have "violated EU antitrust rules that prohibit restrictive business practices". These rules are the Article 101 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union and Article 53 of the European Economic Area Agreements. European Commission approves ten-year UK sunset clause extension for VCTs and EIS A Nasdaq spokesperson said it was "committed to fully cooperate with the European Commission and support the relevant authorities with the investigation".  Similarly...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

City moguls warn government against scrapping tax breaks on AIM stocks

Robeco bolsters multi-asset offering with launch of Flexible Allocation strategy

More on Global

Investors split on whether AI investment case can justify Magnificent Seven's cap-ex growth
Global

Investors split on whether AI investment case can justify Magnificent Seven's cap-ex growth

Questions of a bubble mount

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 17 September 2024 • 4 min read
Global dividends surge to record high as UK lags behind
Global

Global dividends surge to record high as UK lags behind

Janus Henderson Global Dividend index

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 10 September 2024 • 2 min read
US inflation drop to 3% fuels calls for September rate cut from the Fed
Global

US inflation drop to 3% fuels calls for September rate cut from the Fed

Beats expectations of 3.1%

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 11 July 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot