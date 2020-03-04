Deloitte
UK GDP growth shrinks to -0.1% in August
All sectors down from July
Businesses downbeat on Brexit despite stockmarkets storming ahead
Deloitte survey finds 83% of CFOs expect worse long-term environment
Asset management CEOs must adopt new skills or face reduction in 'size, profitability and influence'
Report by Deloitte consultancy Casey Quirk
80% of CFOs say UK businesses will be worse off post-Brexit
Corporates positioned for hardest of Brexits
The Big Question: What have been your best and worst trades of 2018?
Managers reveal their top deals of the year
Artemis hires Deloitte exec as chief risk officer
Ross Millar to front compliance and risk functions
Time for groups to walk the walk on diversity
'Diversity fatigue'
Kleinwort Hambros appoints Stuart Barnett as chairman
Warwick Newbury to step down
Deloitte: Four catalysts changing the asset management landscape in 2017
Deloitte consultancy subsidiary Casey Quirk has outlined four key trends set to transform the asset management world in 2017, including a deceleration in organic growth and distribution consolidation, that are leading to an acceleration in M&A activity. ...
Deloitte: Four catalysts changing the asset management landscape in 2017
Historic levels of M&A
Global asset management industry 'faces a reckoning' - report
Annual revenue growth to halve by 2021
Rowan Dartington appoints investment manager to Birmingham office
Part of regional expansion drive
Shareholders rebel against FTSE 100 pay packages amid 'bruising' AGM season
According to latest Deloitte survey
Alliance Trust warns auditor over Garrett-Cox bonus payment mistake
Overstatement of senior staff remuneration
Deloitte: CFO support rises for EU referendum 'in' campaign
Referendum to be held on 23 June
Deloitte launches regulatory compliance service for asset managers
Precedes introduction of MiFID II
The threats and opportunities for asset managers over the next five years
Impact of digital technology and price pressures
Start of platform consolidation likely: Deloitte
Only a handful able to achieve profitability
Deloitte: MiFID II will give rise to EU 'squeezed middle'
Clamp down on retail products
'Flexible' ICAVs to shake up Irish distribution landscape for fund groups
Vehicles remove need for AGM
Sterling and FTSE jump despite downward Q2 GDP revision
Faster-than-expected economic recovery
Economists' reaction: UK 'lowflation' will prompt consumer spending boom
Inflation falling back to zero should lead to a further boost in consumer spending throughout the rest of the year, according to industry commentators.
Concerns rising over property sector inflows
Concerns rising over property sector inflows
What can managers learn from Tesco's accounting debacle?
Corporate financial reports have grown in length and complexity, leaving some managers baffled. Annabelle Williams reports.