St James's Place hires Aviva Wealth director of investment to boost product line-up

He will join the FTSE 100 wealth manager in October 2024 from Aviva Wealth, where he is currently director of investment looking after strategy, proposition, governance and asset transitions. Prior to that, Oak held various roles at Aviva Investors, including head of product strategy and solutions. Before his 15-year stint at Aviva, he started his career at Deloitte as a strategy consultant, a role he held for four years. Net inflows to St James's Place more than halve as business review outcomes loom Tom Beal, group investment director at St James's Place, said Oak has a "strong t...