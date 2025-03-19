BCA Research's Eric Jaffe: Market uncertainty exposes AI's weakness

But investors would be wise to pay attention to other considerations, especially when making consequential investment decisions. While removing bias is helpful, I would argue that emotional intelligence and intuition remain just as essential. Deep Dive: Investors waiting for next big leap in AI after DeepSeek launch The rapid advance of AI is unlikely to slow anytime soon and excitement over its potential has taken the world by storm. Yet, while investors are understandably eager to embed these technologies into their investment processes, I would urge them to be wary of their l...