FTSE 100 CEO pay grows 12% in 2022

CEO pay rises were below the rate awarded to the workforce

The firm's analysis was based on data from the first 55 companies to publish their 2022 annual reports.

CEO annual bonuses remained high last year, with a median payout of 76% of the maximum award. This was, however, lower than in 2021, when it was 85% of the maximum, but still higher than pre-pandemic levels, Deloitte said.

Median long-term incentive vesting was 58% of maximum, with share award values reflecting "strong share price performance at the end of 2022 across multiple sector", the firm added.

Despite this, Deloitte found 90% of 2023 salary increases for CEOs have been set below the average rate awarded to the workforce. For instance, a median CEO salary increased by 3.5%, compared with a 6% rise for the workforce.

Mitul Shah, partner in Deloitte's executive remuneration practice, said following a period of pay cuts and restraint during Covid, 2022 saw pay levels bounce back, also supported by investors during the annual general meeting season.

"We are expecting a more challenging 2023 AGM season as investors closely scrutinise pay out-turns, with a particular focus on potential windfall gains made by executives on the back of incentive awards granted in 2020 during a dip in the market," he added

Incentives and remuneration

At the heart of the 2023 AGM season will be issues of incentives and remuneration, Deloitte said.

ESG measures will also be in the spotlight, as over 90% of FTSE 100 companies have now linked them to their incentive plans.

Long-term environmental metrics are also increasingly prevalent, with 40% of FTSE 100 companies including them in their long-term incentive plans.

Deloitte believes the greater focus on sustainability is likely to see the introduction of International Sustainability Standard Board reporting standards, including the mandatory disclosure of material carbon emissions.

At the same time, around half (53%) of FTSE 100 companies are seeking a binding vote on their remuneration policy for three years. The measure would need to be approved by at least 40% of shareholders, in a bid to increase maximum incentive levels under performance-based incentives.

Deloitte found several companies argued such increases will "enable them to compete globally for talent".

Shah added: "UK-listed multinational companies competing for both talent and business in the US are increasingly citing the disparity in pay levels between the UK and US, as well as more stringent remuneration governance standards in the UK, as a challenge. This is being raised as a contributing factor in the ongoing debate around the long-term competitiveness and success of London's capital markets."