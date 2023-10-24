Debt

Schroders Capital creates $30bn private debt and credit alternatives business

Companies

Increased alternatives offering

clock 24 October 2023 • 2 min read
US regulators move to shore up regional banks stability

Regulation

New debt management requirements

clock 30 August 2023 • 1 min read
GAM EM debt manager Denise Prime retires

People moves

13-year career

clock 25 August 2023 • 1 min read
Tax cut hopes raised as UK borrows less than expected in July

UK

£4.3bn last month

clock 22 August 2023 • 2 min read
UK public sector borrowing soars to £25.6bn

Economics

Nearly £12bn more than April 2022

clock 24 May 2023 • 2 min read
The state of the UK's commercial real estate debt market

Property

Take a dual approach

clock 31 August 2022 • 3 min read
Janus Henderson: Global government debt to hit record $71.6trn in 2022

Bonds

Taxpayers to pay for bond holdings

clock 06 April 2022 • 2 min read
Evergrande faces fresh calls for legal action after $2.1bn seized by undisclosed lenders - reports

Property

Bondholders threatened to sue

clock 23 March 2022 • 2 min read
MacKay Shields poaches quintet from BMO GAM to set up new EMD arm

People moves

Philip Fielding and Valentina Chen will join as co-heads of EMD

clock 02 December 2021 • 2 min read
Emerging markets: A focus on debt

Equities

Asset class can protect against risk

clock 19 October 2021 • 4 min read
