Home REIT repays £21.8m of debt as managed wind-down continues

Home REIT reduced its total borrowings to £72m in September with a further repayment of £21.8m of debt to the company’s lender, as the trust continues its managed wind-down.
According to a monthly update released today (14 October), total gross income for the month of September reached £1.1m, with 201 properties exchanged for sale at auction, worth a total of £36.9m. 'We share shareholders' frustrations': Home REIT posts £475m loss in long-overdue 2022 results During September, 112 properties completed sale at auction for a total of £16.5m, bringing the total number of properties sold since August 2023 to 1210 properties, with gross proceeds from these sales totalling £216.7m. Since August last year, Home REIT has provided greater information during t...
