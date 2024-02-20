GCP Infrastructure Investments secures revolving credit facility

GCP Infrastructure Investments trust has entered into a new revolving credit facility (RCF), reducing its total RCF commitments to £150m from £190m.
In a stock exchange notice today (20 February), the board said the facility has been agreed with four lenders: Lloyds Bank, Mizuho Bank, Allied Irish Bank and Clydesdale Bank (trading as Virgin Money). The RCF has a three-year term, GCP explained, and was refinanced "on similar terms to the previous revolving credit facility". The only change was the introduction of additional flexibility in utilisations and repayments, it noted, to allow the trust to enhance its working capital management. GCP Infra eyes partial sale of portfolio assets to return £50m to shareholders Interest and ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes