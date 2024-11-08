China unleashes $1.4trn package to bolster economic growth - reports

'Good news for other emerging market economies'

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock • 1 min read

China has introduced a $1.4trn fiscal package in a move to aid the country’s damaged finances.

The National People's Congress has given local governments the authorisation to issue around $840bn in new bonds over the next three years, according to several media reports. Additionally, local governments could reallocate a further $560bn in previously devised five-year bonds. The Chinese yuan dropped by nearly 0.4% against the US dollar following the introduction of the fiscal stimulus today (8 November), according to data from MarketWatch. Chinese equities jump 5% on the back of Beijing's 'full confidence' in hitting growth targets Patrick Zweifel, chief economist at P...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin-Andrei Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin-Andrei Dojan

Scottish Mortgage NAV dragged down by 11.3% average drop in private company valuations

Global investors doubt Reeves' Budget will make UK markets more attractive

More on Emerging markets

China unleashes $1.4trn package to bolster economic growth - reports
Emerging markets

China unleashes $1.4trn package to bolster economic growth - reports

'Good news for other emerging market economies'

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 08 November 2024 • 1 min read
Morningstar's Lena Tsymbaluk: The debate around returning to China
Emerging markets

Morningstar's Lena Tsymbaluk: The debate around returning to China

'Evolving landscape'

Lena Tsymbaluk
clock 24 October 2024 • 4 min read
Franklin Templeton expands EM product suite with triple launch
Emerging markets

Franklin Templeton expands EM product suite with triple launch

One actively-managed fund and two ETFs

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 22 October 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot