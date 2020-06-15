cyclical

JPMorgan European IT announces 'very disappointing' annual results

Investment Trusts

JPMorgan European IT announces 'very disappointing' annual results

Shareholders lost 16.3% over the past year

clock 15 June 2020 •
Expect a U or W-shaped recovery - BofA survey

Markets

Expect a U or W-shaped recovery - BofA survey

Just 10% of investors anticipate V-shaped recovery

clock 19 May 2020 •
Trustpilot