Fitch Ratings downgrades China's credit to 'Negative' as deficits 'erode fiscal buffers'

Fitch Ratings agency has downgraded China’s sovereign debt credit rating as the country contends with a major economic “transition”.
Fitch moved China's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) from ‘Stable' to ‘Negative' due to "increasing risks to China's public finance outlook as the country contends with more uncertain economic prospects amid a transition away from property-reliant growth to what the government views as a more sustainable growth model". It said: "Wide fiscal deficits and rising government debt in recent years have eroded fiscal buffers from a ratings perspective." EFG's Afzal and Gerlach: A letter from Hong Kong According to Fitch, fiscal policy is "increasingly likely" to play...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes