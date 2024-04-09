Federated Hermes' Fraser Lundie: Honey, I shrunk the credit market

Valuation and uncertainty struggle

clock • 4 min read

In the hit movie Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, the children were left bewildered when everything in their world became outsized. Credit investors too might find themselves perplexed when trying to marry the rosy sentiment and extreme valuations with the many risks and uncertainties muddying the outlook for corporate bonds.

But this is not science fiction, this is simply technicals, and the technical picture is dominating the fundamental like never before, with the former requiring less logical justification than the latter.   It is not long after a bond shoots higher in the market without an obvious reason, that someone on our desk quips, "more buyers than sellers".   This sentiment is true of credit more broadly today. Moreover, both sides of it - the demand and the supply - are equally responsible.  Copper supply squeeze offers potential for gold-busting returns The demand side is perhaps mor...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Bonds

Deep Dive: Multi-asset managers split on benefits of US Treasuries
Bonds

Deep Dive: Multi-asset managers split on benefits of US Treasuries

Some opting for 'better' European options

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 12 April 2024 • 4 min read
Pictet AM nears peak AT1 bonds allocation as banks recover from 2023 crisis
Bonds

Pictet AM nears peak AT1 bonds allocation as banks recover from 2023 crisis

'Everybody hated the asset class'

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 12 April 2024 • 3 min read
Federated Hermes' Fraser Lundie: Honey, I shrunk the credit market
Bonds

Federated Hermes' Fraser Lundie: Honey, I shrunk the credit market

Valuation and uncertainty struggle

Fraser Lundie
clock 09 April 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot