abrdn's global head of fixed income Craig MacDonald is leaving the firm after 22 years to pursue postgraduate studies in philosophy, Investment Week can reveal.
MacDonald studied philosophy and business administration at the University of Durham and London Business School, respectively, but he is now returning to higher education after a long tenure at the Scottish firm. The outgoing head will stay on as a senior adviser well into 2025 to ensure a "smooth transition". His exit has sparked a reshuffling among the abrdn senior fixed income team, which currently runs over £130bn in assets. Jonathan Mondillo will take over as global head of fixed income with Marianne Zangerl, the current head of ESG, fixed income, serving as deputy. abrdn clos...
