MacDonald studied philosophy and business administration at the University of Durham and London Business School, respectively, but he is now returning to higher education after a long tenure at the Scottish firm. The outgoing head will stay on as a senior adviser well into 2025 to ensure a "smooth transition". His exit has sparked a reshuffling among the abrdn senior fixed income team, which currently runs over £130bn in assets. Jonathan Mondillo will take over as global head of fixed income with Marianne Zangerl, the current head of ESG, fixed income, serving as deputy. abrdn clos...