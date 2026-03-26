CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income

CQS management duo agree to join shipping specialist Tufton

People moves

CQS management duo agree to join shipping specialist Tufton

Will work on Tufton Assets

clock 26 March 2026 • 1 min read
CQS fund manager duo Keith Watson and Robert Crayfourd resign

Investment Trusts

CQS fund manager duo Keith Watson and Robert Crayfourd resign

Three investment trusts

clock 09 March 2026 • 2 min read
CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income manager departs and Saba costs revealed

Investment Trusts

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income manager departs and Saba costs revealed

Saba requisition cost £714,000

clock 28 October 2025 • 2 min read
Saba completes exit of CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income following 100% tender offer

Investment Trusts

Saba completes exit of CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income following 100% tender offer

Exits 29% stake

clock 02 October 2025 • 1 min read
Geiger Counter and Golden Prospect keep Saba at bay after striking standstill agreements

Investment Trusts

Geiger Counter and Golden Prospect keep Saba at bay after striking standstill agreements

Deal stuck until 2028

clock 02 July 2025 • 1 min read
CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income survives tender offer with almost half its shares sold

Investment Trusts

CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income survives tender offer with almost half its shares sold

Up to 8.8 million of shares to be held in treasury

clock 01 July 2025 • 2 min read
CQS Natural Resources launches 100% tender offer in 'standstill agreement' with Saba

Investment Trusts

CQS Natural Resources launches 100% tender offer in 'standstill agreement' with Saba

Investment management fee to be cut by 20bps

clock 28 May 2025 • 2 min read
CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income strategic review results delayed as Saba situation lingers

Investment Trusts

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income strategic review results delayed as Saba situation lingers

Results delayed by a month

clock 30 April 2025 • 1 min read
Saba withdraws requisition request at CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income

Investment Trusts

Saba withdraws requisition request at CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income

Third meeting withdrawal

clock 03 March 2025 • 1 min read
'Shift' in Saba strategy shows quest for 'small, quick win'

Investment Trusts

'Shift' in Saba strategy shows quest for 'small, quick win'

‘Not the end of the story’

clock 11 February 2025 • 5 min read
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