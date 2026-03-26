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Will work on Tufton Assets
Three investment trusts
Saba requisition cost £714,000
Exits 29% stake
Deal stuck until 2028
Up to 8.8 million of shares to be held in treasury
Investment management fee to be cut by 20bps
Results delayed by a month
Third meeting withdrawal
‘Not the end of the story’