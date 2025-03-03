Saba withdraws requisition request at CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income

Saba originally submitted a requisition for a second general meeting at CYN on 12 February as part of its second round of investment trust activism, with CYN one of two vehicles targeted by the Manhattan-based activist in both its ‘Plan A' and ‘Plan B' campaigns. However, the trust's board revealed today (3 March) that it has engaged in constructive conversations with Saba and the hedge fund has consequently agreed to withdraw its request for a general meeting so that the board and its advisers can carry out a strategic review. Saba Capital launches next round of trust activism targ...