CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income manager departs and Saba costs revealed

Saba requisition cost £714,000

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Ian ‘Franco’ Francis, portfolio manager at mining and commodities trust CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (CYN), has stepped back from the company with immediate effect.

