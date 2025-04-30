CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income strategic review results delayed as Saba situation lingers

In an RNS notice today (30 April), CQS said the strategic review it announced back on 7 January "remains ongoing". "The company is finalising specific proposals, with the aim of achieving the most effective and beneficial outcome for all shareholders." The Big Interview: Saba Capital's founder Boaz Weinstein says he's not going anywhere The results of this were originally set to come out by the end of April 2025 but these have now been delayed by a month, with the board aiming to announce its recommendations by 31 May. CQS is currently in the throes of negotiating with US hedge ...