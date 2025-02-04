Henderson Opportunities and CQS shareholders brush Saba aside as they vote against US hedge fund's takeover

Saba loses another two votes

Linus Uhlig
clock • 3 min read

Henderson Opportunities (HOT) and CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income trusts have sided with their current, respective boards against the attempts by US activist hedge fund Saba Capital to replace them with its own nominees and upend the companies.

In the fourth and fifth votes of the ‘Saba seven' today (4 February), the US group saw 65.36% of the total votes cast against the resolutions in the HOT meeting, while CQS saw a 68% turnout, with over 59% of votes cast against Saba's requisitioned resolutions. Excluding the votes cast by Saba in favour of the resolutions, just 0.98% of HOT shareholders who turned out voted with the activist hedge fund, representing 0.72% of the company's total voting rights.  Saba Capital defeated at Baillie Gifford US Growth and Keystone meetings Wendy Colquhoun, chair of HOT, said: "The result to...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

ONS: 'Do not think we are being complacent' on Transformed Labour Force Survey

UK markets roundup: January 2025

More on Investment Trusts

Saba Capital defeated at Baillie Gifford US Growth and Keystone meetings
Investment Trusts

Saba Capital defeated at Baillie Gifford US Growth and Keystone meetings

USA and KPC meetings

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 03 February 2025 • 3 min read
Henderson Opportunities trust sets out reconstruction and wind-up plans
Investment Trusts

Henderson Opportunities trust sets out reconstruction and wind-up plans

As Saba vote looms

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 03 February 2025 • 2 min read
Saba lambasts investment trust 'UK boys club' ahead of crunch voting week
Investment Trusts

Saba lambasts investment trust 'UK boys club' ahead of crunch voting week

Five votes over the next three days

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 03 February 2025 • 4 min read
Trustpilot