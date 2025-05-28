CQS Natural Resources launches 100% tender offer in 'standstill agreement' with Saba

In a stock exchange notice today (28 May), the trust said that, following its tender offer and subject to the passing of resolutions, it will adopt an "enhanced" annual dividend of around 8% and will cut its investment management fees by 20 basis points. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income strategic review results delayed as Saba situation lingers CYN explained the agreement with Saba will provide shareholders with the option to take a full cash exit or remain invested in the strategy with an enhanced dividend and lower fee. The tender offer will be available to eligible shareh...