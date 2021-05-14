consumer protection

Regulation

FCA sets out plans for a new Consumer Duty

clock 14 May 2021 • 4 min read
Gina Miller calls for FCA chair's resignation over compensation scheme

Regulator accused of anti-consumer behaviour

clock 27 April 2021 • 1 min read
Gina Miller slams FCA's 'scandalous' compensation review

'Intellectually dishonest and... contrary to the law'

clock 09 September 2020 •
FCA eyes enforcement shake-up

Will consult on penalty payments and enforcement policy

clock 21 March 2018 •
