FCA's Consumer Duty to turn platforms into gatekeepers over value for money assessments

UK investment platform interactive investor said the new rule should “focus fund management group minds on value even further”.

The regulator published the final guidance on its new Consumer Duty rules today (27 July), which the regulator said will lead to a "major shift in financial services".

These new rules will improve how firms serve consumers by requiring them to act to deliver better outcomes. They will be effective from 31 July 2023 for new and existing products and services currently on sale.

'Watershed moment for financial services': FCA unveils final Consumer Duty rules

Part of this new framework will see platforms turn into gatekeepers on value for money reports. The new rules will require platforms to take appropriate action when funds or other financial products present poor value to the consumer by, for example, withdrawing them from sale.

Firms will have the discretion to decide on the factors they use in their value assessments, provided those factors allow them to demonstrate value for money. The regulator also will not expect platforms to base assessments of value on external factors largely out of their control.

"For example, an investment trust might be trading at a premium to its net asset value due to broader market conditions. This, by itself, would not represent poor value for money. Instead, we expect firms to consider the value of the charges they control, including any ongoing charges, within the context of the net asset value," the guidance read.

FCA sets the alarm for Consumer Duty…are you ready?

UK platform interactive investor said that this should "focus fund management group minds on value even further".

"A fundamental shift in today's rules will see investment platforms turn gatekeepers on value for money reports," said Richard Wilson, CEO at ii.

"Costs look set to be in the spotlight now more than ever. The role of the investment platform just got bigger, and the best platforms will continue to relentlessly focus on delivering value for money around platform costs, service innovation, tools and impartial insights."

The final rules and guidance for a new Consumer Duty will aim to set higher and clearer standards of consumer protection across financial services and require firms to put their customers' needs first, the FCA said.