Gina Miller calls for FCA chair's resignation over compensation scheme

Gina Miller says the FCA is avoiding compensating victims where the regulator was itself at fault

Gina and Alan Miller of the True & Fair Campaign are calling for the resignation of Charles Randell, chair of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) over the compensation scheme for victims of financial loss.

The consumer champions claim the FCA has taken "anti-consumer and potentially unlawful steps" in relation to compensating victims.

Under the updated FCA's complaints scheme, any compensatory payment should normally be made only in circumstances in which an individual has "suffered a quantifiable financial loss caused solely or primarily by the actions or inaction of the FCA" and that payment will not, "typically", cover the full loss.

In an open letter to Randell, the Millers say the FCA is avoiding compensating victims where the regulator was itself at fault.

"It is almost inconceivable that the FCA could ever be considered the sole cause of loss since the financial loss will necessarily involve a third-party firm/individual," the letter stated.

"Consumers that have lost money in financial scandals will have entered contracts with third-party firms/individuals, never the FCA directly and thus the FCA can always argue it is not the sole cause of the loss as another party will always exist.

"We therefore believe the 'sole or primary cause of loss' qualification makes it inevitable that almost no claimant could ever again be monetarily compensated for the contributing factor of the FCA's own regulatory failures. It makes the whole scheme 100% worthless in practice."

The FCA has been heavily criticised over its failure to properly regulate London Capital & Finance (LC&F) before the firm went under, with taxpayers facing a £120m bill for compensating thousands of people who lost money by investing in the firm's mini-bonds.

The regulator has also seen recent criticism from MPs declaring that the City watchdog "is not fit for purpose".

The Millers added: "The changes we have identified in the FCA Complaints Scheme have taken place on the watch of its chair, Charles Randell.

"Randell appears to sanction changes that would make it almost impossible for future victims of scandals such as LC&F to receive any monetary compensation for any regulatory failures by the FCA.

"With power comes responsibility and integrity, but the serious issues identified by True & Fair are so egregious that there can be only one honourable outcome - namely for Randell to step down and the Government launch an independent inquiry into governance at the FCA.

"If football fans deserve nothing less, so do consumers of financial services."