FCA has 'near impossible' job to balance growth and consumer protection

Treasury Committee hearing

Sorin Dojan
clock • 2 min read

Members from the finance industry have stated that too much regulatory focus on consumer protection could run into risk-aversion, preventing the Financial Conduct Authority from fulfilling its secondary objective of achieving growth and competition in the UK.

Speaking before the Treasury Committee today (3 December), William Wright, founder and managing director at the New Financial think-tank, said media and political scrutiny have a tendency to "default to consumer protection", which forms part of the primary objective of the FCA. Because of heightened focus on consumers, the watchdog, "and to a lesser extent the Prudential Regulation Authority" face a "near impossible job" in striking a balance between consumer protection, market stability and integrity, as well as competition, Wright added. David Postings, chief executive of UK Finance...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

ONS reports progress on labour force data collection but warns of more instability in estimates ahead

Gresham House appoints Hyewon Kong as sustainable investment director

More on Regulation

Editor's view: Where are the SDR Improvers and Mixed Goals?
Regulation

Editor's view: Where are the SDR Improvers and Mixed Goals?

Naming and marketing rules come into force

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 02 December 2024 • 7 min read
UK 'losing out' on growth due to excessive FCA regulation
Regulation

UK 'losing out' on growth due to excessive FCA regulation

UK Crowdfunding Association criticism

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 02 December 2024 • 3 min read
Schroders and Baillie Gifford make deadline day moves for SDR labels
Regulation

Schroders and Baillie Gifford make deadline day moves for SDR labels

Seven more Schroders funds adopt label

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 02 December 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot