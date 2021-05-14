FCA eyes new consumer protection rules for product providers and distributors

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has issued proposals designed to stop firms creating retail products where the complexity disguises high risks, high costs or poor prospects of returns.

The FCA has set out plans to impose on firms a new "Consumer Duty", which will set a higher level of consumer protection in retail financial markets for firms to adhere to.

The watchdog said it has seen evidence of practices that cause consumer harm, including firms providing information which is misleadingly presented or difficult for consumers to understand, hindering their ability to properly assess the product or service.

It found that some products and services are designed, either intentionally or through insufficient consideration of consumer outcomes, "with aspects that exploit behavioural biases", or with features that make it difficult for consumers to assess whether they are right for their needs.

Consumer credit was highlighted as an area where products have been designed to generate a high proportion of profits from late payment fees or relending, in addition to complex savings and investment products where the complexity hides the risk.

The watchdog added that it is also aware of products that are designed with features that can deter consumers from acting in their interests. Unreasonable exit fees, which discourage consumers from leaving products or services that are not right for them, or accessing better deals was given as an example.

"Too often in our work we encounter products and services that are apparently designed without regard for the outcomes they achieve for consumers," the FCA said.

It also criticised firms' distribution strategies that do not always "effectively target" products and services towards the types of consumers for whom they are likely to be suitable.

The City regulator also noted that consumer harm in relation to the distribution of products and services can be exacerbated where there are complex distribution chains involving multiple firms from design through to sale to the end consumer, and provision of different elements of the overall product.

"This poses particular risks where the respective responsibilities of firms in the chain are unclear or do not pay sufficient attention to the interests of the consumer who is the end user of the product or service," it said.

Under the proposals, the FCA to introduce rules and guidance for products and services to create obligations for product providers, product distributors and some obligations across the distribution chain.

For product providers, a firm involved in the manufacture or provision of a product would be responsible for ensuring that it is designed to meet an identified need or objective of consumers in a target market, with costs, benefits and performance in keeping with consumers' reasonable expectations.

The product provider would also be required to convey sufficient information about the product to other firms in the distribution chain to enable them to discharge their own responsibilities, including information about the product, its potential risks to consumers and its target market.

The product provider would be required to carry out regular reviews of how the product actually performs through its lifecycle. "The provider would need to respond appropriately where there are any unanticipated risks of harm to consumers, or where the product no longer meets the consumer need for which it was designed," according to the FCA.

Product distributors would be responsible for ensuring the product is marketed and distributed in a manner that appropriately focuses on and reflects its target market. Where multiple firms are involved in the distribution chain, the FCA wants each of the firms to take due responsibility for the consumer outcome.

Sheldon Mills, executive director of consumers and competition at the FCA, said: "The package of measures we are proposing will enhance our existing rules and is designed to tackle the harms we see in financial services markets, and their causes, as well as put consumers in a stronger position to make good decisions.

"We want firms to be putting themselves in the shoes of consumers and asking ‘would I be happy to be treated in the way I treat my customers?'. We want consumers to be able to advance their financial wellbeing and build positive futures for themselves and their families."

The consultation is open for comment until 31 July 2021. The FCA expects to consult again on proposed rule changes by the end of 2021 and make any new rules by the end of July 2022.