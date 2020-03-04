chief executive officer
Franklin Templeton names Jennifer Johnson as new CEO
Effective 11 February 2020
AXA IM CEO steps down in leadership shake-up
Gérald Harlin has been appointed executive chairman
Brooks Macdonald names CEO for International business to replace outgoing Zaman
Andrew Shepherd to take on role
Managers need to take more action on MiFID II
MiFID II has been talked about far and wide for its impact on banks, brokers and analysts.
Columbia Threadneedle hires M&G director to replace Fleming
New EMEA CEO for the group