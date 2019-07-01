CFDs

Update: FCA reveals permanent CFD retail restrictions

Regulation

Makes ESMA restrictions permanent

clock 01 July 2019 •
Crypto assets face EU-wide regulation

Regulation

Follows HM Treasury-led report

clock 09 January 2019 •
Update: ESMA introduces CFD restrictions for sales to retail investors

Regulation

Backed by the FCA

clock 27 March 2018 •
FCA warns investment fraudsters targeting social media users with Bitcoin scams

Investment

£87,410 lost per day to binary options scams

clock 29 January 2018 •
