Court date set in FCA 'Finfluencers' trial

At a plea and trial preparation hearing at Southwark crown court on 11 July, Holly Thompson, Biggs Chris, Jamie Clayton, Lauren Goodger, Rebecca Gormley, Yazmin Oukhellou and Scott Timlin each pleaded not guilty to one count of issuing unauthorised communications of financial promotions, according to a release from the FCA. 'Finfluencers' face FCA legal action over trading scheme Meanwhile, Emmanuel Nwanze pleaded not guilty to providing advice on buying and selling contracts for difference (CFDs) while unauthorised to do so, as well as one count of unauthorised communications of fin...