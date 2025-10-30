FCA rings alarm over finfluencers targeting retail investors with risky CFD options

Investors not being properly informed

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority has warned that retail investors buying Contracts for Difference (CFDs) could be putting themselves at risk by giving up crucial consumer protections, with finfluencers pushing the product without explaining the full consequences.

